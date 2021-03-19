One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $70,020.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00.

NYSE:OLP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,729. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 256.8% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

