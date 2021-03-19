OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,996 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OneMain worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.