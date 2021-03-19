Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,020,742 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 3.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.60% of Capital One Financial worth $269,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

COF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.