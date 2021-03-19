Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $161.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,404. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.