Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.12% of Chubb worth $81,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 134,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,908,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,735,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.36. 120,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

