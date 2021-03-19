Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 313,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,223. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

