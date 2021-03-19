Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 4,889 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $81,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,327. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $128.21 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

