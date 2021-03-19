Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,203,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 389,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 905,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WORK. Wedbush upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

NYSE WORK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 377,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,851. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $338,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

