Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.69. 16,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,189. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $194.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

