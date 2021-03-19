Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.16.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.89. 32,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,055. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.