Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,764 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.15% of Futu worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 67,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.73. 147,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,259,868. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.24 and a beta of 1.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.