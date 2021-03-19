Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 2.1% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 2.39% of Berry Global Group worth $180,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,293. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

