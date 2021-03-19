Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 2.09% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,150,000.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

