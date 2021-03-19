Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,198 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,007. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.