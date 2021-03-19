Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,878,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

