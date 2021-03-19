Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $242.65 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.23% of ServiceNow worth $242,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $473.73. 34,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,239. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.16 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

