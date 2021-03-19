Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $81.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $81,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after buying an additional 506,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 226,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,076,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 32,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.50. 221,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.81 and its 200-day moving average is $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $309.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.