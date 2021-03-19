Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.78 Million in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHE traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $454.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

