Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.83 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,297 shares of company stock worth $10,227,965. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. 11,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.