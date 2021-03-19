Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.08 Million in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.73.

NYSE RE traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.81. 3,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,372. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.