Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.46 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.09% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. 15,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.84.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.