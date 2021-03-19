Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $2.79 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

