Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.76. 10,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. DTE Energy has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $135.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.