Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

