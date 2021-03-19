Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,810 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 258.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

NYSE:UHS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.73. 14,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $143.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

