Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after acquiring an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.72 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

