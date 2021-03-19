Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 31,493 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Donaldson by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. 4,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,180. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

