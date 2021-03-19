Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 83,207 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $364,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in OGE Energy by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 56,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

