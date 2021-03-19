Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 149,007 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,007 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $80,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 296,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 26,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 940,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.82 on Friday, reaching $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.77. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.