Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 20,376 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,376 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $83,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 85,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,545. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.