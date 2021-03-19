Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 37,091 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $81,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

MTD stock traded up $17.82 on Friday, reaching $1,118.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,140.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.