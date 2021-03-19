Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 57,942 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,942 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.11% of Zoetis worth $84,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.27. 31,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,519. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.