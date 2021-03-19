Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,030 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.64. 17,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,628. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $68.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.