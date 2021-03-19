Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 61,863 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,863 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $85,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $268.38. 33,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.67 and a 200-day moving average of $249.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

