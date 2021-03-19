Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $2.69 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.05% of MDU Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,131,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 460,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 93,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.02. 14,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.