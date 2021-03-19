Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AGCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $145.23. 9,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,880. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.72. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.94.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

