Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.07% of Mercury General as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,357,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.97. 2,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.