Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

