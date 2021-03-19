Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Onto Innovation worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,404,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

ONTO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $67.77.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 446,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

