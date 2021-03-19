Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $984.77 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $984.77 million and approximately $256.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00058185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00228264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

