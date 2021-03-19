Opacity (OPCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $220,811.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market cap of $7.88 million and $220,811.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

