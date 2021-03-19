Opacity (OPCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $263,855.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $263,855.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $266.14 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00139932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00682779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00076627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

