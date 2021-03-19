Open Governance Token (OPEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Million

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $5.00 million and $1.48 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

