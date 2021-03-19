Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $937,351.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 174.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

