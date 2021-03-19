Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $3.36 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $39,227.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00005691 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00051324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00626701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00033754 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.