OpenDAO (OPEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00640933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024497 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

