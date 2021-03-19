Opium (OPIUM) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $29.44 million and $338,809.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00012000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.60 or 0.00453863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00067568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00141946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00064846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00694991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00075939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

