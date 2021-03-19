Oppenheimer Comments on Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cue Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

CUE stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

