Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $352.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 385.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

