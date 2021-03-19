Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

ALPN stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,307.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

